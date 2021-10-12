CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

To get it through Senate, Democrats look for ways to reduce overall cost of Biden's major spending package

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN’s Manu Raju reports.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

CNN's John King discloses he is immunocompromised

New York (CNN Business) — CNN anchor and Chief National Correspondent John King told viewers on Tuesday that he has multiple sclerosis and is immunocompromised. "I'm going to share a secret I've never shared before," King said. "I have multiple sclerosis. So I'm grateful you're all vaccinated." The disclosure came...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

Democrats debate size and scope of Biden's social spending bill

President Biden called for party unity at the Democratic National Committee fall meeting over the weekend, as progressives and moderates remain at odds over the scope of his "Build Back Better" social programs bill. A new CBS News poll finds that 54% of Americans approve of Mr. Biden's plan, but only 10% say they know what's in it. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN AM with the latest.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cleveland19.com

Biden’s spending bills remain popular, but support for congressional Democrats slips, poll shows

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - A majority of Americans support two spending bills that are part of President Biden’s economic agenda, but support for Democrats in Congress is slipping, according to poll results released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University. Sixty-two percent of Americans support a roughly $1 trillion spending bill to improve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden to speak to Senator Manchin on spending bill

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he was going to speak with Senator Joe Manchin, the centrist Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia whose vote is crucial to the passage of the budget reconciliation bill pending in Congress. Asked by reporters at the White...
CONGRESS & COURTS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden’s planned federal pay raise

With the clock ticking toward the next funding deadline in early December, Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled nine new appropriations bills for the remainder of 2022. Together the nine bills, along with three others senators introduced earlier this year, would raise spending for civilian agencies by 13% in 2022. They also include a 5% boost for defense programs, higher than the Biden administration’s proposal, which suggested military spending stay relatively flat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

686K+
Followers
106K+
Post
562M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy