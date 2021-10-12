To get it through Senate, Democrats look for ways to reduce overall cost of Biden's major spending package

President Biden called for party unity at the Democratic National Committee fall meeting over the weekend, as progressives and moderates remain at odds over the scope of his "Build Back Better" social programs bill. A new CBS News poll finds that 54% of Americans approve of Mr. Biden's plan, but only 10% say they know what's in it. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN AM with the latest.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO