To get it through Senate, Democrats look for ways to reduce overall cost of Biden's major spending package

(CNN) — The White House on Monday announced a new plan to combat pollution from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), chemicals that can cause severe health problems and linger in the environment after being released. The Environmental Protection Agency is launching a roadmap to "research, restrict, and remediate harmful PFAS,"...
New York (CNN Business) — Years before Microsoft's board investigated a romantic relationship that founder Bill Gates had with an employee, Gates was told by fellow executives to stop inappropriately emailing with a different employee, Microsoft (MSFT) confirmed on Monday. In 2008, when Gates was still a Microsoft (MSFT) employee...
New York (CNN Business) — CNN anchor and Chief National Correspondent John King told viewers on Tuesday that he has multiple sclerosis and is immunocompromised. "I'm going to share a secret I've never shared before," King said. "I have multiple sclerosis. So I'm grateful you're all vaccinated." The disclosure came...
President Joe Biden's pick to run one of Washington's most important banking industry regulators might not have enough support for confirmation in the Senate. Senate Democrats are fractured over whether to support Saule Omarova, Biden's indicated choice to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, jeopardizing her candidacy.
Virginia’s gubernatorial race is tightening as Election Day nears. Democrat Terry McAuliffe remains the narrow favorite, but a victory by Republican Glenn Youngkin would be felt nationwide, and could spell trouble for President Biden’s agenda ahead of next year’s midterms.
Infighting among congressional Democrats and the White House has not only stalled President Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure bill — it has also forced revisions on other initiatives. Debra Alfarone reports from the White House.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, told fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives this week that she will not vote for a multitrillion-dollar package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden before Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling on Democrats to work together to pass a major spending package before the end of this month as part of a broader push to advance major elements of President Biden's domestic agenda. In a letter sent Thursday to Senate Democrats, Schumer says...
President Biden called for party unity at the Democratic National Committee fall meeting over the weekend, as progressives and moderates remain at odds over the scope of his "Build Back Better" social programs bill. A new CBS News poll finds that 54% of Americans approve of Mr. Biden's plan, but only 10% say they know what's in it. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN AM with the latest.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - A majority of Americans support two spending bills that are part of President Biden’s economic agenda, but support for Democrats in Congress is slipping, according to poll results released Tuesday by Quinnipiac University. Sixty-two percent of Americans support a roughly $1 trillion spending bill to improve...
Senate Democrats are quietly exploring whether there is sufficient support to exempt raises in the debt ceiling from the chamber’s 60-vote filibuster threshold. Democratic leaders broached the subject on Tuesday during a caucus lunch at the Capitol. “We have very few options right now, so one of the options clearly...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s much-vaunted decades of congressional experience face a serious test in days ahead, as he tries to corral warring Democratic factions on massive spending and infrastructure bills. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set Oct. 31 as the deadline for the House...
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he was going to speak with Senator Joe Manchin, the centrist Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia whose vote is crucial to the passage of the budget reconciliation bill pending in Congress. Asked by reporters at the White...
With the clock ticking toward the next funding deadline in early December, Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled nine new appropriations bills for the remainder of 2022. Together the nine bills, along with three others senators introduced earlier this year, would raise spending for civilian agencies by 13% in 2022. They also include a 5% boost for defense programs, higher than the Biden administration’s proposal, which suggested military spending stay relatively flat.
