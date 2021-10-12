CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Release Details and Cover Art for New Horror Comics Anthology SHADES OF FEAR, Now on Kickstarter!

By Derek Anderson
dailydead.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowcasing 11 horror comics from different artists with an emphasis on emotive textures and palpable palettes, the new horror comics anthology Shades of Fear is now on Kickstarter ahead of its September 2022 release, and we have a look at the amazing cover art by Maya McKibbin and release details for the ambitious anthology.

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

Heavy Metal Studios Turning Comic Book “Moon Lake” into an Animated Horror Anthology Series

Deadline describes the Fogler-created series, “Moon Lake is a thirty-minute animated TV show, hosted by the Man in the Moon, a farcical character reminiscent of TV anthology hosts of the past, like Rod Serling and Alfred Hitchcock. Held captive by “moon-men” since childhood, The Man prevents these aliens from attacking Earth by keeping them endlessly entertained with shocking tales of gruesome horror and hilarity.
COMICS
rue-morgue.com

Red-band trailer and poster revealed for pandemic-era anthology horror “ISOLATION”

A dozen filmmakers came together to explore the horrors of life in lockdown. Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight will release ISOLATION on VOD platforms November 2. Producer Nathan Crooker spearheaded this project, which brings together directors Dennie Gordon (LEGION), Larry Fessenden (HABIT, DEPRAVED), Bobby Roe (THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT films), Andrew Kasch (TALES OF HALLOWEEN), Zach Passero (WICKED LAKE), Christian Pasquariello (ALIEN INVASION: S.U.M. 1), Alexandra Neary (THE INNOCENT) Alix Austin & Keir Siewert (RETCH) and Kyle I. Kelley & Adam Brown (THE MUSIC LESSON). According to the PR, “As a narrative framework, Crooker created a fictional world many months into the future that is based around the current global pandemic. All 11 filmmakers used the same unifying framework in creating their stories. The filmmakers were tasked with how to stay creative using only what was available to them at the time. They were not allowed to use Zoom or any other video-conferencing services and were only allowed to use the equipment and resources they had with them when they entered into lockdown, including cast and crew, adhering to their respective COVID-19 protocols.”
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Horror Anthology TALES OF HALLOWEEN

Tales Of Halloween is a 2015 horror anthology film which takes eleven of genre’s best filmmakers and offers them the chance to let their talent and imaginations run wild. Ten short films over the course of 90 minutes seems like a lot, but these are perfectly timed little fright-flicks. The concept, devised by Axelle Carolyn, sees a selection of disparate tales woven together by the whispery tones of Adrianne Barbeau’s local DJ (effectively reprising her roles from John Carpenter’s 1980 classic, The Fog). The main theme was composed by the legendary Lalo Schifrin, while a slew of familiar genre faces put in an appearance (John Landis, Joe Dante, Lin Shaye and the mighty Mick Garris to name but a few).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Junji Ito
Person
Joe Shuster
Den of Geek

eBay Shares DJ Skee Doctor Strange Variant Cover at New York Comic Con

DJ Skee took the psychedelic origins of Doctor Strange to heart when eBay asked him to create a variant cover for the Marvel superhero for New York Comic Con. In a move that speaks both to the entrepreneur’s musical and artistic side, the cover evokes the magical colors worthy of the Sorcerer Supreme as well as the trippy music with which the comic is often associated. DJ Skee spoke about his inspiration for the cover as well as his partnership with King Saladeem on some exclusive trading cards being given away with the comic at the eBay booth at NYCC.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Shudder Unveils Creepy Trailer for Anthology Film ‘Horror Noire’

In 2019 Shudder taught audiences the history, themes and tropes behind Black representation and inclusion in the horror genre with the Xavier Burgin-directed documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. Now the streaming service is advancing the canon with six new entries starring, directed and written by Black artists. Compiled as part of the new anthology film Horror Noire, premiering Oct. 28 on Shudder and airing on AMC at a later date, the ensemble cast includes Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), Luke James (The Chi), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse), Brandon Mychal Smith (Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral), Sean Patrick Thomas (The...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE, GREAT WHITE, CRUNCHYROLL Horror, TRICK

SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE on Digital: "A production of Shout! Studios and Blue Ice Pictures, SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE is a contemporary, twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 cult classic from Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath when a power drill-wielding psychopath disrupts the fun. Directed by Danishka Esterhazy (Vagrant Queen, The Banana Splits Movie) from a screenplay by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead, Leprechaun Returns), SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE is produced in partnership with Blue Ice Pictures. Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, Jordan Fields and Brent Haynes are executive producers. Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor, and Reze-Tiana Wessels star in this thrilling remake."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation Comic Reveals New Details, Including Batman Who Laughs Skin

The Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic miniseries became a bonafide phenomenon when it debuted earlier this year, bridging the characters of the DC universe with the popular Epic Games battle royale. It was already confirmed that a sequel one-shot comic would be continuing the story later this month, and now we have our first indication of exactly what that will entail. On Friday, ahead of this weekend's DC FanDome virtual convention, DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee revealed full details surrounding the one-shot, which is officially titled Batman/Fortnite: Foundation #1. The 48-page one-shot comic will be released on Tuesday, October 26th in participating comic shops, and will also be available day and date in Argentina, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, and Spain.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Art#Anthology#Art History#Baby#Ignatz Award#Eisner Award
bloody-disgusting.com

Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology ‘Horror Noire’ Arrives in Time for Halloween! [Trailer]

Showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters, Horror Noire features six stories presented together as a two-hour film starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.
MOVIES
First Showing

Six Stories of Black Horror in 'Horror Noire' Anthology Official Trailer

"In most families, the danger doesn't come from some stranger – danger comes from someone you already know…" Shudder has unveiled the trailer for a horror anthology film titled Horror Noire, a showcase of six different stories of Black horror. "Six stories, one film. Experience the next chapter of Black horror." This is a spin-off feature inspired by the outstanding documentary with the same title: Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (which I highly recommend watching). The six stories featured in the anthology are titled: Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown, and Fugue State. The casts include Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, and Rachel True, among many others. With new and adapted stories by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. I'm always down for more creative horror! This is the third high profile horror anthology offering this year along with Welcome to the Blumhouse and V/H/S/94 as well. I'm also a fan of this year's thrilling Candyman film. Check this footage.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Drops New Release Details

Sword Art Online has dropped new release details for its next big movie release, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night! Following the end of the massive third season of the series, the anime had essentially caught up to where the light novels are currently as it is getting ready to tackle whatever the Unital Ring arc following the Alicization saga prepares to be. But rather than wait for the future, the anime franchise is taking a step back and fleshing out some of the events that had come before during the very first outing for the series.
COMICS
assignmentx.com

Fun, gory, and surprisingly well-made horror anthology

Anna Hopkins, Christian Potenza, Conor Sweeney, Kyal Legend, Devin Chin-Cheong, Budi Ross, Donny Alamsyah, Juan Bione Subiantoro, Vincent Martin, Christian Lloyd, Cameron Kneteman. Writers:. Jennifer Reeder, Chloe Okuno, Simon Barrett, Ryan Prows, Steven Kostanski, anthology concept by David Bruckner & Brad Miska. Directors:. Simon Barrett, Steven Kostanski, Chloe Okuno, Ryan...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
ClutchPoints

The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Release Date

Just in time for the tail end of spooky season, The Dark Pictures Anthology‘s third (out of eight) title will be released soon. Here is when House of Ashes‘ release date will be. The Dark Pictures Anthology House of Ashes Release Date: October 22, 2021. House of Ashes, the third...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

M Night Shyamalan's new horror gets title and release date

M Night Shyamalan has announced the title and release date for his upcoming new horror movie. The Old direct took to Twitter on Thursday (October 14) to share an ominous video without any caption. In the short clip, which you can check out above, you can hear three knocks on...
MOVIES
Inverse

: Shudder’s screwy, gooey anthology is horror at its best

VHS is dead. Long live V/H/S. Though analog videotape is considered a relic at this point, the horror-anthology franchise named for it is still going strong — just shy of a decade since Brad Miska and Bloody Disgusting’s first entry debuted at Sundance (then snaking its way to VOD and a limited theatrical bow).
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy