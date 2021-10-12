Release Details and Cover Art for New Horror Comics Anthology SHADES OF FEAR, Now on Kickstarter!

"In most families, the danger doesn't come from some stranger – danger comes from someone you already know…" Shudder has unveiled the trailer for a horror anthology film titled Horror Noire, a showcase of six different stories of Black horror. "Six stories, one film. Experience the next chapter of Black horror." This is a spin-off feature inspired by the outstanding documentary with the same title: Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (which I highly recommend watching). The six stories featured in the anthology are titled: Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown, and Fugue State. The casts include Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James, Erica Ash, Brandon Mychal Smith, Sean Patrick Thomas, Peter Stormare, Malcolm Barrett, and Rachel True, among many others. With new and adapted stories by Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. I'm always down for more creative horror! This is the third high profile horror anthology offering this year along with Welcome to the Blumhouse and V/H/S/94 as well. I'm also a fan of this year's thrilling Candyman film. Check this footage.

