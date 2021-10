What’s better than owning a 1969 Corvette Sting Ray? Owning one for as little as $3. The third generation of the Chevy Corvette is known as an attractive and aggressive body style that would go on to be the inspiration of the 7th generation Corvette many generations later. The timeless looks that command attention were sometimes paired with some even more attractive powertrain options, like this example in the form of a 1969 Chevy Corvette Sting Raywith a 427 Chevy Big Block V8 engine. This glorious numbers matching Corvette makes 390 horsepower and is backed by a 4-speed manual transmission. Better than all of that, you can actually own this car for a small donation, thanks to Pals Heroes.

