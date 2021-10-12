Special Weather Statement issued for Logan County by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Logan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Logan County through 530 PM MDT At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Sterling, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sterling, Iliff, Peetz and Padroni. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
