CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Logan County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Logan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Logan County through 530 PM MDT At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Sterling, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sterling, Iliff, Peetz and Padroni. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Logan County, CO
City
Sterling, CO
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Wind Gust#14 47 00#17 30 00#Doppler

Comments / 0

Community Policy