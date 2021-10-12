Juliana Parker, 82
PARKER, Juliana, 82, of Post Falls, Idaho, died Oct. 8, 2021, in Bonners Ferry. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 4772 E. Poleline Ave., Post Falls. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. today, Oct. 14, 2021, with a rosary service at 4 p.m. at Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Post Falls. Arrangements by Yates Funeral Home. Guest book: www.yatesfuneralhomes.com.bonnersferryherald.com
