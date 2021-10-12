America is offering empty promises -- Susan Kennedy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Having been the oldest of seven children, a mother, grandmother and a nurse, I am a born nurturer. But I admit to feeling conflicted. A large number of war escapees are reportedly at Fort McCoy in addition to many in other states. We are turning Haitians away from our country as we speak. Almost every American is in the United States because someone in our families was an immigrant. My heart aches for those who can’t escape their abusive countries. We are, after all, the great melting pot.

