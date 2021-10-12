CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Words Matter: Precautionary Allergen Labels Often Misinterpreted, Study Finds

By Esther Landhuis
Medscape News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article"May contain" statements and related warnings of possible allergens in food products often create confusion for consumers. In a recent study of adult consumers in the Netherlands, many consumers wrongly assumed that different wordings conveyed varying levels of allergen risk. The study, which was published in the October issue

www.medscape.com

Related
Birmingham Star

Study finds clean air matters for a healthy brain

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Research on air pollution and cognitive decline has indicated that cleaner air may reduce the risk for Alzheimer's and other dementias. The findings of the study were published in 'The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association'. Two USC researchers whose work linked air pollution to a...
SCIENCE
WTAX

Study: Children with food allergies are often targeted by bullies

Life isn’t easy for kids with food allergies. Researchers with the Children’s National Hospital looked at 100 kids with food allergies and found that nearly one-third said they had been subject to some form of food allergy-related bullying, and that just 12 percent of parents knew that their child was being bullied for this reason. Among kids who reported being bullied, two-thirds had been verbally harassed, teased, threatened, intimidated, or criticized because of their allergy. Just over half of bullying victims said they had been subjected to physical taunting—some had a problematic food tossed at them, or even slipped into their meal on purpose. Experts say parents should ask their kids about any bullying they may experience, and if bullying does take place, they should make sure their child understands that it’s not OK and get teachers and school administrators involved. (UPI)
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

If You Bought This Milk, Don't Drink It, Experts Warn

If you typically buy whole milk and you live in northern Washington, you may want to consider dumping it—immediately. On Oct. 15, Food Safety News reported that a recall was issued for raw, whole milk produced by Williams Valley Family Farm LLC of Clayton, Washington due to E. coli contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

20 People Have Been Hospitalized for Hepatitis After Eating at This Chain

Several questions likely cross your mind when you're ordering food at a restaurant, from the number of calories in the dish you're consuming to how well leftovers might reheat the next day. And while the potential for foodborne illness may be at the back of your mind, it may not be enough to dissuade you from hitting up your favorite eatery. Unfortunately, guests at one popular U.S. chain may be regretting their decision to eat out, now that multiple customers have been hospitalized with hepatitis A.
FOOD SAFETY
Medscape News

PsA Prevention Study With Biologics Contradicts Prior Findings

A new study has found that patients with psoriasis who were treated with biologics were more likely to develop psoriatic arthritis (PsA) than those treated with phototherapy, oral therapy, or no therapy at all, although the authors cautioned readers to consider potential biases when reviewing their findings. "We do not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KARE 11

Study finds mixing and matching vaccines is safe, effective

MINNEAPOLIS — Dr. Charles Crutchfield is a second-generation physician and a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. A man whose profession involves healing, he was recently diagnosed with cancer himself. "I'm actually battling non- Hodgkin's lymphoma right now, I'm getting my treatments at the Mayo...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Overweight and obese teens are TWICE as likely to be symptomatic after contracting COVID-19 and will often experience more side effects of the virus, study finds

Being overweight or obese can increase a person's likelihood of being symptomatic after contracting COVID-19, a new study finds. Researchers from Children's Hospital Los Angeles investigated the likelihood of COVID-19 symptoms depending on patients' weights. They found overweight and obese people were more likely to have a symptomatic Covid case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Some people might be genetically resistant to COVID-19, new study says

Can you be genetically resistant to the novel coronavirus? A new paper suggests it is possible people might have the power to fight off COVID-19 because of their genetics. Researchers said in the paper — published in the medical journal Nature Immunology — there might be people who are resistant to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
WKRC

Urgent recall on meat issued by USDA so toss it out if you have any

UNDATED (WKRC) - A part of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has recently issued an urgent recall for some meat products that were brought into the United States in the middle of September. The Food Safety and Inspection Service has recalled 10,359 pounds of pork pellet products from...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
EatThis

This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Study Finds Statin Use Associated With Diabetes Progression

Using electronic medical record data from Veterans Affairs, researchers found statin use was associated with a greater risk of diabetes progression. Results of a retrospective study linked statin use to diabetes progression; specifically, a greater likelihood of insulin treatment initiation, significant hyperglycemia, acute glycemic complications, and an increased number of prescriptions for glucose-lowering medication classes, researchers explained. Findings were published in JAMA Internal Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent cancer study findings

Recent oncology studies have focused on the proportion of U.S. cancer cases linked to physical inactivity, breast cancer patients' cannabis use, and more. Here are five oncology-related studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 29, starting with the most recent. 1. Between 2013-16, about 3 percent of all cancer cases in...
CANCER
Medscape News

ACIP Recommends Shingrix for Younger Immunocompromised Adults; Updates Pneumococcal Vaccine Guidance

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP) has voted to recommend Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in immunodeficient or immunosuppressed adults aged 19 or older. The recommendation was approved October 20 by a unanimous vote. Shingles...
PHARMACEUTICALS
washingtoninformer.com

COVID Increases Risk for Pregnancy Complications, Studies Find

Pregnant women who develop COVID-19 symptoms face an increased risk of emergency complications, two new studies show. The first study, which hasn’t been peer-reviewed, found that pregnant women with symptomatic COVID-19 had a higher percentage of emergency complications when compared to those who tested positive but were asymptomatic, CNN reported.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

A Simple Initiative to Decrease Time to Antibiotic Prophylaxis for Open Fractures Is Durable After 2 Years

Avi D. Goodman, MD; Jacob M. Modest, MD; Joey P. Johnson, MD; Roman A. Hayda, MD. Introduction: A simple antibiotic prophylaxis initiative can effectively decrease the time to antibiotic administration for patients with open fractures. We aim to determine whether adherence to the protocol decreased over time without active input from the orthopaedic trauma team.
HEALTH

