NBA

Zaire Wade expected to play for Jazz's G League affiliate

By Cody Taylor
 7 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zaire Wade, the son of future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, will reportedly play the upcoming season with the Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Zaire, 19, previously played his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School before transferring to the Brewster Academy for a postgraduate year in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. He was teammates with Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, at Sierra Canyon.

Of course, Dwyane last season became a part-owner of the Jazz and has been seen around the team a number of times. He planned on having an active role with the Jazz, and likely helped facilitate the move to bring Zaire to the Stars this season.

Zaire, who was considered to be a three-star prospect, had received several collegiate offers from programs such as Miami, South Carolina and TCU among others. He will now have the opportunity to spend time within the Jazz’s organization and continue his basketball career.

The Stars begin the regular season on Nov. 5 versus the OKC Blue.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

