MLB

Houston-Chicago White Sox Runs

Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

White sox second. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to third base, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Gavin Sheets homers to center field. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez walks. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Astros 0. Astros third....

www.ourmidland.com

New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros vs. White Sox: Chicago pitcher implies Houston may be sign-stealing again in ALDS; Dusty Baker responds

The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros by a 12-6 final (box score) on Sunday night in ALDS Game 3, ensuring their first playoff run since 2008 will continue for at least another day. After the game, White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera added some sizzle to Monday's Game 4 (scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET) by referencing the Astros' sign-stealing past. Tepera implied that Houston might be up to no good again.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Monday’s Chicago White Sox playoff game against the Houston Astros is postponed because of rain and rescheduled for Tuesday

Carlos Rodón played catch in left field Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. The left-hander would have to wait a day to take the mound for the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the American League Division Series after expected rain led to a postponement Monday morning. The Sox and Houston Astros will try again Tuesday, with Game 4 scheduled for 1:07 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will ...
MLB
MLB
CBS Boston

Eduardo Rodriguez Tabbed As Red Sox ALCS Game 3 Starter Vs. Astros

BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora has named Eduardo Rodriguez his Game 3 starter for Monday night’s ALCS tilt against the Houston Astros. The series is all tied at a game apiece with the next three games at Fenway Park. Rodriguez has been a mixed bag for Boston so far this postseason. The lefty got the nod in Games 1 and 4 of Boston’s ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays, and has allowed four earned runs over 6.2 innings of work. He recorded just five outs before getting yanked in Game 1 in St. Petersburg, allowing two runs...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

It took only two games each for both the American League and National League Championship Series to diverge into complete chaos. No specific formula can help us understand how we got here. We can’t retrace our steps back to the first pitch of the first game, or even the first pitch of the first ...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB

