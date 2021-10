Madden NFL 22 has today launched its October 12 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This patch brings with it some key changes including a new Scouting feature in Franchise Mode, Ranked Mode in the Yard, and much more! This includes a whole heap of bug fixes as well, along with the patch notes being split between current and last-gen consoles/PC. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the October 12 update for Madden NFL 22!

