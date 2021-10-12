CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna is a night owl

Cover picture for the articleMadonna goes to bed at 4am. The 63-year-old singer – who has six children – is a “night owl” and insisted she’s at her most creative at night. Asked how she felt about doing an interview at 1am, she said: “I’m good with it. I’m used to staying up late. I’m a night owl.

c. o'Neal
6d ago

Mom of 6? Has to be great to have maid service who can get kids up, fix breakfast, dressed and off to school. So she goes to bed at 4am, what time does she rise?

