British nuclear transport ship fully recycled

world-nuclear-news.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oceanic Pintail purpose-built nuclear transport ship, which was decommissioned in November 2020 after 33 years of service, has now been fully recycled, Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS) announced today. Its contractor - Dales Marine Services - had been set the target that 98% of the vessel be recycled. The

world-nuclear-news.org

