It wasn’t easy, but the Mavericks pulled away in the third period Friday night for a 4-1 win over the Maine Black Bears and their second win of the 2021-22 season. “Nice to get rewarded with the win,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet. “I thought we were really good in the first period, the second period was a little bit flatter, and then the third period we got back to our identity and really started to tilt the ice in our favor.”

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO