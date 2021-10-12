Santa Barbara health officials warn of poor air quality from Alisal Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Public Health Department has issued an air quality watch for Santa Barbara County because of the Alisal Fire.

Health officials warn the smoke and ash is being stirred up into the air from strong winds.

People, especially those who are particularly vulnerable, are recommended to stay indoors as much as possible, close all windows and doors to prevent bringing additional smoke inside and drink plenty of fluids.

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District suggests creating a “clean air room” to keep indoor air quality safe. For tips on creating a “clean air room,” click here.

If you develop symptoms that may be related to exposure to smoke – difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, fatigue or chest tightness – you should contact your doctor immediately.

For more tips from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, visit OurAir.org.

For the latest air quality conditions in our area, click here.