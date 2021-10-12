CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The McCarthy Chronicles: Mike McCarthy and Cowboys don’t let up in big win over Giants

By Blogging The Boys
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs impressive as the Cowboys’ win over the undefeated Panthers was, it was easy to get concerned by the team’s sudden conservative approach in the fourth quarter. Holding out Trevon Diggs and Randy Gregory for “player management” reasons and adopting a run-heavy approach on offense worried some fans who want Dallas to be the team that steps on opponent’s throats (figuratively, not literally, of course).

