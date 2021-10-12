The McCarthy Chronicles: Mike McCarthy and Cowboys don’t let up in big win over Giants

Life comes at you fast, especially in the NFL, as Jaylon Smith can now readily attest. The veteran linebacker went from taking part in and enjoying the Dallas Cowboys victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 to looking for a new NFL home for Week 5 -- having been notified of his pending release on Tuesday evening by owner Jerry Jones himself. It didn't take long for the former Pro Bowler to find new digs, having now reportedly joined the Green Bay Packers on a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but questions surrounding his abrupt departure in Dallas ring out in the aftermath of the decision.

