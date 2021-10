The Vegas Golden Knights were determined not to let happen to them what they did to their opening night opponent in their first-ever game five years ago. The Knights won their inaugural game back in 2017, 2-1 over the Dallas Stars. Tuesday, playing at home against the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, the Knights let a 3-0 second-period lead slip away before Chandler Stephenson had the puck bank off his skate past Philipp Grubauer with 11:27 to play and give Vegas a 4-3 win at a very loud T-Mobile Arena.

