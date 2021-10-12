CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kentucky Deputy Pleads Guilty to Production of Child Porn After Allegedly Raping Girl, Asking for Nude Photos on Snapchat

By Colin Kalmbacher
 7 days ago
A Kentucky man and former Bath County deputy sheriff pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal child pornography charges, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. Joshua Eugene Preece, 40, admitted before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell to one count of enticing a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Kentucky Government
