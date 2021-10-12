Former Kentucky Deputy Pleads Guilty to Production of Child Porn After Allegedly Raping Girl, Asking for Nude Photos on Snapchat

An Alabama man was arrested after police say he shot his pregnant wife and unborn child, both of whom later died at the hospital. Officers with the Prattville Police Department responded to a report about a gun being fired early Monday morning at a home located in the 800 block of Sunset Court where an expecting married couple lived, local newspaper the Montgomery Advertiser reported. Upon arriving at the scene just after midnight, first-responders reportedly found a pregnant woman who was unresponsive and bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel rushed the woman—whose name was not released to the public—to a Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery where she was said to be in critical condition and placed on life support.

