Former Kentucky Deputy Pleads Guilty to Production of Child Porn After Allegedly Raping Girl, Asking for Nude Photos on Snapchat
A Kentucky man and former Bath County deputy sheriff pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal child pornography charges, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. Joshua Eugene Preece, 40, admitted before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell to one count of enticing a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.lawandcrime.com
