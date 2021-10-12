CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland wins in WCup qualifying, sets up Italy showdown

 7 days ago

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Switzerland set up a World Cup qualifying showdown game with Italy by beating Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday. The win lifted Switzerland level on points with Italy ahead of the last two rounds next month — starting with their meeting in Rome on Nov. 12.

