Greensboro, NC

Video shows officer-involved shooting scene in Greensboro; suspect charged with assaulting officer with gun

By Tess Bargebuhr
 7 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect who was shot by police after a traffic stop has been charged.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Elm-Eugene Street and West Vandalia Road.

A passenger in the vehicle got out and ran, according to Greensboro Police Chief Brian James. Officers chased the suspect, Lewis Latrell Harrison III, 25, who police say was armed. Police say Harrison pointed his weapon in the direction of the officers.

It is unclear if the suspect shot at officers. An officer shot Harrison, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Greensboro police announced on Tuesday that Officer D.A. Young was involved in the incident and that the officer has been with the department since 2013.

“It’s a little frightening honestly,” said Brittany Botts, who heard the gunshot Monday evening.

She was in her home when Harrison came running into her backyard. An officer was right behind him.

“Thank goodness the door was locked, and I don’t think he was trying to come in the house from the position he was in, but you never know if he’s running from the cops,” she said.

Botts saw officers treat a wound on Harrison’s leg and said she only heard a single shot.

Harrison is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing public officer, assault with a firearm on law enforcement officer, assault by pointing a gun and possessing stolen goods.

He appeared in Guilford County court on Tuesday afternoon where a judge decided to give Harrison a $50,000 bond. If released, he will also submit to electronic monitoring and a curfew.

Prosecutors detailed Harrison’s criminal history for the judge, including a prior conviction in Virginia for shooting into an occupied home in 2018.

Harrison’s mother and sister asked the court for a mental evaluation, stating Harrison was not capable of making decisions for himself.

Comments / 1

Blackwulfe342022
7d ago

Good job officer's you probably saved a black life by getting this criminal off the street because if he would shoot at a cop then anyone else is surely fair game to him. You do a thankless job but a lot of us appreciate it.

Reply
4
 

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

