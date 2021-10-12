UTRGV Unveils New Scholarship Aimed At Keeping Grads In The Valley
The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley has announced a new scholarship that offers undergrads a free ride, in exchange for a commitment to stay and work in the Valley. University leaders Tuesday unveiled the Luminary Scholarship Program that will cover undergraduate tuition and fees for all four years, plus housing for the first two years. The program will also cover tuition and fees following the student’s admission to a professional program, including the School of Medicine.www.kurv.com
