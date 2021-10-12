Original Cowboy Bebop Cast Reprise Roles for Japanese Dub of Live-Action Series
Netflix announced on Wednesday that the Japanese dub of the live-action adaptation of Sunrise's Cowboy Bebop anime will feature the original anime's cast reprising their roles. Taiten Kusunoki will replace the late Unshō Ishizuka as the voice of Jet Black. Other new cast members include Masako Isobe as Mao, originally played by Kazuaki Itō, and Romi Park as Shin, whom Nobuyuki Hiyama voiced in the original anime.www.animenewsnetwork.com
