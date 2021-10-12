CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Rare 2-headed turtle thriving at Massachusetts wildlife center

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBsSy_0cPIbgpl00

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts wildlife center recently welcomed an unusual turtle hatchling that, for obvious reasons, is receiving twice the love and attention of most new arrivals.

Officials with the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable told WFXT that the rare, double-headed diamondback terrapin resulted from genetic and environmental factors that can influence an embryo’s development.

According to the TV station, the remarkable reptile was hatched from a protected nesting site and brought to the facility’s wildlife hospital by the Barnstable Department of Natural Resources for assessment.

In addition to sporting dual heads, the hatchling also has six legs, categorizing it as bicephalic, the Cape Cod Times reported.

Meanwhile, center staff confirmed to the newspaper that a barium study revealed that the terrapin has two independent gastrointestinal systems to nourish both sides and that the heads work independently for coming to the surface to breathe.

After observing the turtle swim and move around, center staff discovered each head has control of three legs, while the right side of the body appears to be more developed, WFXT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Manatee deaths rise in Florida as pollutants kill seagrass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Manatees have starved to death by the hundreds along Florida’s east coast because algae blooms and contaminants are killing the seagrass the beloved sea mammals eat, a wildlife official told a House committee Tuesday. Seagrass has been decimated in the 156-mile-long Indian River Lagoon and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Barnstable, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Barnstable, MA
Barnstable, MA
Pets & Animals
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
58K+
Followers
73K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy