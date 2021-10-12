CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County Public Schools chipping away at bus driver shortage

By Jessica Nocera
Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChesterfield County Public Schools is chipping away at a “huge deficit” of bus drivers that has caused delays and long school drop-off and pick-up lines. “We entered this year with a huge [bus driver] deficit, and it’s something that keeps me awake at night, and we are doing our best to communicate with our families as they’re feeling the pain,” the school system’s Chief Operations Officer Josh Davis said during a Tuesday afternoon School Board work session.

