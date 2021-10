Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have one of the most established love stories in country music. However, when McGraw first proposed, it took a few tries before Hill said yes. “We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times, but she kept saying no,” the country superstar, 54, revealed in an Instagram video celebrating their recent 25th wedding anniversary. “She said, ‘I’m not gonna get involved with another country singer. It’s just not going to work out.’”

