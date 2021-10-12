Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken free live stream: How to watch NHL Opening Night, Kraken first game, time, channel

The Vegas Golden Knights enjoyed immediate success after gaining entry to the NHL in 2017-18, winning the Pacific Division title and advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Washington. Vegas has gone on to claim a second division crown, has qualified for the playoffs in each of its first four seasons in the league and finished tied with Colorado for most points (82) last campaign. The Golden Knights now get the honor of welcoming the newest member of the league as they host the expansion Seattle Kraken on 2021 NHL Opening Night. The Kraken will become the first professional hockey team in Seattle since 1975, when the Totems played their final game in the Central Hockey League.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO