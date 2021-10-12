CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken free live stream: How to watch NHL Opening Night, Kraken first game, time, channel

By Claudia Dimuro
STREAM LIVE: fuboTV (free trial) There’s nothing quite like a new franchise to inspire a renewed interest in the NHL (although, honestly, we’re always interested in the NHL). The last time a franchise was introduced was the Golden Knights back in 2017, so it’s almost, dare we say, sweet that the Vegas team will be the one to break in Kraken during NHL Opening Night.

