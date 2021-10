Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fractured ribs) is expected to practice Wednesday. Tagovailoa threw well Monday, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, and the Dolphins will "open it up more" at Wednesday's practice to evaluate his progress. The team is hopeful that Tagovailoa will be back under center for Sunday's Week 6 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The Dolphins offense has totaled six touchdowns in over 15 quarters with Jacoby Brissett under center, so Tagovailoa's return should be an upgrade for everyone involved.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO