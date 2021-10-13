CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

 6 days ago
Virus Outbreak Boeing Vaccines FILE — In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near Boeing Field in Seattle. The Boeing Co. told employees, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired. The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.

The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8.

“Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed by the newspaper. “Employees who are unable to meet these requirements ... may be released from the company.”

Employees can request exemptions “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief.” Any employee granted such an exemption will have to “undergo frequent testing for COVID-19” and be ready to “present a negative test result upon request.”

The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees company-wide, with about 57,000 of those in Washington state.

Jon Holden, president of International Association of Machinists (IAM) District 751, in his message to members in the October issue of the union paper, wrote that “the reality is our members are polarized on this issue.”

“It is our responsibility to defend and advocate for all our members,” Holden added. And though he noted that he and his family are vaccinated, the union must also defend “those who can’t or won’t accept the vaccine.”

The white-collar union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), said in a statement Tuesday it is engaging with Boeing “to ensure implementation gives proper consideration to members' concerns.”

Boeing may face more resistance to the new policy in Republican-controlled states.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order barring private companies or any other entity from requiring vaccines.

Boeing has more than 5,000 employees in Texas. It has about 32,000 more at facilities in Alabama, Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

B L
6d ago

What’s going on in America has nothing to do with a virus but the virus is being used as a tool. This is intentionally orchestrated while Americans are suffering. Over 2300 restaurants in Washington state have had to close their doors for good and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Target, Walmart and Home Depot are chartering cargo ships to deliver supplies to their stores because hundreds of full cargo ships are sitting off shore with nobody to unload them. These are companies who can afford to fight for their lives and it’s all intentional. Meat prices have more than doubled while we are being told that there is going to be a massive food shortage and it’s all because of our government. If America went to war we would suffer because we have no manufacturing facilities left to make ammunition or needed supplies because they can’t compete with China. Want a hot tub? The wait is over a year because China is the only place that makes the resin. This goes on and on and it’s intentional.

Mike Orosco
6d ago

it's not even a vaccine, smh 🤦. It doesn't stop you from spreading it, it doesn't last very long and you can still get sick and die after getting it and almost ten thousand people in the United States have died as a direct result of taking it and hundreds of thousands are experiencing lifelong side effects and not one person on the planet can tell anyone what the long term effects are.

1NewAfrican
6d ago

Hmm... this situation will be challenged by legal scholars...at the time of employment was there a company "regulation" violating a person "conscience" ? This matter , like many others will be in the courts , very soon ! By the way , whatever happened to the 4th amendment , protecting against "illegal" search and seizure ?

