CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Reese Witherspoon Revealed the Skincare Essentials She Travels With — Including a Dark Spot-Reversing Serum

By Rachel Nussbaum
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes anyone do more than Reese Witherspoon? On top of starring in The Morning Show, running a clothing line, and spearheading media brand Hello Sunshine, the multihyphenate somehow finds time to go through books like water and travel widely. Where she's off to is always up in the air (pun intended), but Witherspoon just confirmed one thing: Her travel skincare routine is top-notch.

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston reveals reason for huge 30lb weight loss at start of her career

Jennifer Aniston has always been pretty perfect in our eyes, but apparently that's not the case for others. In Saul Austerlitz's book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look At The Show That Defined A Television Era, Saul said Jen’s agent told her to lose weight if she wanted to be successful in the industry: "She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress – it was a tough place to be a woman – and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly travelling with her."
WEIGHT LOSS
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Wearing Her Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings Again

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin A#Skincare#Serum#The Skincare Essentials#The Repair Cream
Collider

Julianna Margulies on Why She Wanted to Join ‘The Morning Show’ Season 2 and Why She Loved Working with Reese Witherspoon

With The Morning Show Season 2 now streaming Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Julianna Margulies about joining the Emmy-winning drama series as the character Laura Peterson. During the interview, she talked about why she wanted to join the show, what it was like doing scenes with Reese Witherspoon and why she loved working with her, how her character is a calm presence in the midst of the chaos, what was it like working with director Mimi Leder again after so many years, how showrunner Kerry Ehrin gave her an outline of her character on the show which included a 20-year history up until we meet her on the series, and more. In addition, she talked about what it was like picking the E.R. pilot over doing more episodes of Homicide and if she was nervous that she made the wrong decision.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Reese Witherspoon marks 30th anniversary of her 1st movie: 'I am so deeply grateful'

It’s been three decades of wonder for Reese Witherspoon. The star celebrated the 30th anniversary of the release of her first movie in a sweet Instagram post Tuesday. “A kind person on Twitter reminded me that 30 years ago, my very first movie came out,” she captioned a photo of herself as a young teen from the film. “It was a movie called Man In the Moon and I was 14 years old.”
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

October 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Camilla Parker-Bowles & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. October is here, which means we need to enjoy the fall weather while can, reading enjoyable books in the backyard, by a fire pit, or anyplace else you enjoy spending time. With so many books to choose from, take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead. This month, we are reading picks from Reese Witherspoon, Stephen Curry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Roberts, Camilla Parker...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Dares to Match a Classic Black Dress to These ‘Cheugy’ 2000s Boots

Reese Witherspoon is bringing back a disputed boot from the early 2000s for her newest movie. Filming “Your Place or Mine” on Wednesday, the actress joined her co-star Jesse Williams on set in New York for the Netflix romantic comedy. Witherspoon herself got into character in a classic black dress that featured a scooped neckline and a belt-cinched waist. When it came down to footwear, the “Sweet Home Alabama” star brought back both shearling-lined boots and wedge heels from the early aughts. The term “cheugy” resurfaced across the Internet this summer due mostly in part to trends and new videos addressing the word...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Reese Witherspoon’s Bar Stools Bring an Industrial Twist to Her Classic Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. On Sept. 30, Reese Witherspoon posted an adorable video to Instagram showing what can be assumed a typical morning looks like in the Witherspoon household. Wearing a new set of gingham pajamas from her brand Draper James, Witherspoon grooves to “The Hustle” and then eats cake while putting her feet up on the cutest tractor seat bar stools ever. And no joke, you can grab the same exact ones from Tractor Supply Co.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Angelina Jolie wears opinion-dividing ‘chin cuff’ on the red carpet – would you try the celebrity face bling trend?

Angelina Jolie chose an unusual accessory to complement her strapless Balmain gown at the premiere of her latest Marvel film, Eternals Posing on the red carpet in Los Angeles with children Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne and Shiloh, the mum of six wore a gold lip and chin cuff from Austin-based jeweller Nina Berenato.‘I can’t believe it!!!’ the designer posted on Instagram ‘We got to create one of my custom lip cuffs for Angelina Jolie to wear for the premiere of Eternals and I am losing it seeing this full look come together tonight… Angelina looks incredible!’The $50 (around £36)...
CELEBRITIES
insider.com

5 salon-worthy nail kits to try at home

Here are five at-home nails kits that can give you salon-worthy results, from gel nails to extensions. The Makartt Poly Nail Extension Gel Kit comes with everything you need to sculpt your own nail extensions, which can last about two weeks. The Ohora semicured gel nail stickers have various designs for manicures and pedicures. The nail stickers harden like a gel manicure once they’re cured with a UV lamp. The dip-powder kit by DipWell is a multi-step process that helps you achieve a long-lasting dip manicure at home. Le Mini Macaron sells gel-manicure kits that come with macaron-shaped LED lamps. The brand also sells polish removers and sheet masks for your fingernails. For lengthy gel extensions, Kiara Sky sells a Gelly Tips kit that comes with 500 gel tips in various shapes and sizes.
SKIN CARE
People

People

139K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy