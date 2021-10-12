After backlash, professor sued thrice for sex harassment will not teach online class
A University of South Carolina professor sued three times for alleged sexual harassment will no longer teach online classes in spring semester 2022. David Voros, a painting professor against whom two lawsuits are still pending, was originally scheduled to teach three online classes in the upcoming semester. Following campus backlash, USC reversed its decision, according to a Tuesday email from USC College of Arts and Sciences Interim Dean Joel Samuels that was sent to students and employees.www.thestate.com
