CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

After backlash, professor sued thrice for sex harassment will not teach online class

By Lucas Daprile
The State
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of South Carolina professor sued three times for alleged sexual harassment will no longer teach online classes in spring semester 2022. David Voros, a painting professor against whom two lawsuits are still pending, was originally scheduled to teach three online classes in the upcoming semester. Following campus backlash, USC reversed its decision, according to a Tuesday email from USC College of Arts and Sciences Interim Dean Joel Samuels that was sent to students and employees.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
GW Hatchet

SMPA professor receives grant to help female journalists fight online harassment

The director of The Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics, received a $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a rapid response system that will aid female journalists facing online harassment last week. Rebekah Tromble, the director of IDDP and an associate professor of media and public affairs,...
COLLEGES
Boston Herald

MIT cancels professor lecture after backlash against him, university cites ‘distractions’

MIT has canceled a professor’s lecture on climate and planets after a “Twitter mob” pushed the university to disinvite him over his political views. Massachusetts Institute of Technology in nixing the John Carlson Lecture this month cited the “current distractions” following the University of Chicago professor’s comments on diversity, equity and inclusion.
COLLEGES
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Plan announced to allow University of Northern Iowa professor to teach class

CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa biology professor removed from a class due to his mask requirement will return to teaching those students – from a distance. Professor Steve O’Kane Jr. said he worked with his department chairperson and dean to return to the plant systematics classroom virtually. He is getting help from a colleague for the in-person aspects of the lab-heavy course.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrice#Lawsuits#Backlash#State#Title Ix#Sexual Harassment#Interpersonal Violence
Ames Tribune

Northern Iowa professor disciplined for requiring masks allowed to teach online

The University of Northern Iowa professor who was temporarily stripped of teaching duties because he required masks in his biology laboratory is now allowed to continue instructing the course online. Steve O'Kane required masks in his plant systematics course this semester in defiance of policy set forth by Iowa's Board...
IOWA STATE
Cultural Compass

Molecular Biosciences Professor Honored for Outstanding Teaching

Janice Fischer, professor of molecular biosciences and director of the Biology Instructional Office at The University of Texas at Austin, has won a UT System Regents' Outstanding Teaching Award. The honor is given to a select group—this year to no more than 15 faculty members throughout the UT System's 14...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

University of Michigan professor ousted from class after playing Othello film where star wore blackface

A University of Michigan music professor is facing backlash after showing the 1965 film "Othello" with star Laurence Olivier in blackface, a school official announced. David Gier, dean of the School of Music, Theatre & Dance, said a new professor will be taking over the class previously taught by Bright Sheng to "allow for a positive learning environment," The American Spectator reports.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
ku.edu

KU musicology professor receives 2021 Chancellors Club Career Teaching Award

LAWRENCE — Paul Laird, professor of musicology at the University of Kansas, is known for his creative, energetic teaching style filled with movement and music. After a class at KU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the university’s continuing education center, Laird received a review from a participant that said, “Nail his shoes to the floor!”
LAWRENCE, KS
nbc16.com

Professor at SWOCC forced to retire early over fear of in-person teaching

COOS BAY, Ore. — We’re following up after professors at Southwestern Oregon Community College held protests before classes started this term. They were protesting in-person classes as some educators didn't feel comfortable returning to the classroom. On Tuesday, we spoke to one professor being forced to retire early because of...
COOS BAY, OR
Spectator

Professors fail to Zoom classes for quarantined students

“It doesn’t feel that hard to turn a camera on and make that an option so that students don’t have to decide between following the quarantine rules and learning,” Katie Talberg, fourth-year English student, said. With UW-Eau Claire currently using an in-person learning model, many students are feeling frustrated with...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
etownian.com

Professor receives the Kreider Prize for Teaching Excellence

Thursday, Oct. 7 associate professor of occupational therapy (OT) Dr. Judy Beck Ericksen was awarded the Kreider Prize for Teaching Excellence for 2020-2021. She has been teaching at Elizabethtown College for 15 years. The event took place in the Susquehanna Room beginning with a reception at 7:00 p.m. The main...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
videtteonline.com

ISU professor receives national award for his work in teaching chemistry

Illinois State University professor Dr. Shawn Hitchcock was awarded the Dr. Henry C. McBay Outstanding Teacher Award from the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. Each year, the national award recognizes one STEM educator who has demonstrated excellence in contributing to educating and mentoring young...
ILLINOIS STATE
Temple News

Incidents of reported online harassment increase at Temple

During the fall semester, harassment has remained the leading crime on The Temple News’ Crime Dashboard, which offers a breakdown of incidents reported to Temple University’s Campus Safety Services, with most instances being related to online harassment. Harassment occurs when someone repeatedly touches, talks to or follows another person with...
TEMPLE, PA
WGAU

UNG Masters in Teaching program moves online

The secondary education system across the country faces a critical problem. It lacks educators to teach math, science and history to name a few areas in dire need. For the 2019–2020 school year, pre-pandemic, Georgia was already facing teacher shortages in math and science in grades 6–12 and special education across all K-12 grades, according to the Teacher Shortage Area Report from the U.S. Department of Education.
COLLEGES
smcm.edu

Assistant Professor Freedman and Alumni Published in Scholarship of Teaching and Learning in Psychology

Assistant Professor of Psychology Gili Freedman recently published an article entitled, "Applying Social Psychology to a Global Crisis: Student Engagement in a Laboratory Class During the COVID-19 Pandemic," in the journal Scholarship of Teaching and Learning in Psychology. This pedagogical paper describes a project from Freedman's spring 2020 Advanced Social...
MENTAL HEALTH
quillette.com

Weekly Roundup and the Harassment of Professor Kathleen Stock

Before you read this week's articles, I'd like to draw your attention to the distressing harassment that one of our contributors, Kathleen Stock, a professor of philosophy at the University of Sussex, has been subjected to on her campus. Kathleen Stock authored the book Material Girls: Why Reality Matters for...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy