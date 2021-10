People often believe that a move to the NRL for a British player is a sign that they’ve reached a new peak, a new level. I’m not here to weigh in on that debate but there’s no disputing that plenty of quality English talents are drawn across to the NRL to see if they can conquer the land down under and to their credit, plenty have especially if we look at the success achieved by Sam Burgess and his brothers or even Gareth Ellis in his time with Wests.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO