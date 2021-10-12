CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

AIRC must draw fair districts that properly balance criteria, including competitiveness

By Deborah Howard
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7b1Z_0cPIXu0r00

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is preparing to immerse itself in the heart of its task: creating new boundaries for the state’s nine congressional and 30 legislative districts.

This Friday the commissioners will meet to propose changes to the maps and are scheduled to generate an official “draft map” a week later. After that, they will receive input from the public to help them to develop a “final map” before Christmas.

We wish them well. But the state is depending on them to take into consideration its entire population, and to not be overly biased towards the wishes of any single group. Ensuring this will require vigilance on the public’s part – the loudest voices in the room are often not the fairest.

Throughout the last nine months the commissioners have needed to deepen their understanding of the rules, and the art, of redistricting.  It hasn’t been easy. And it is about to get harder. As H.L. Mencken noted a hundred years ago, “ There is always a well-known solution to every human problem — neat, plausible, and wrong.”

Redistricting is indeed a difficult human problem, and they will not be able to find a simple solution, nor is there a well-structured “paint by number” solution. And yet getting a fair result is crucial.

Each one of the constitutionally required criteria is critical to the ultimate goal of fair districts. Arguments about the precedence of one over another are not constructive. However, the requirement of compliance with the Voting Rights Act is one that provides a solid basis for fairness and a smart place to start.

As their legal counsel has certainly guided them — with the caveat that most legal advice has happened in executive session, to which we are not privy — the only successful redistricting lawsuits are those that successfully show failure to comply with the VRA. Getting it right at the start diminishes the risk of interminable legal battles, though some are inevitable.

There will be obvious geographic regions where the VRA criterion will dominate. There are other areas where a VRA district might be debatable, and still others where a VRA district would be completely inappropriate. But having first drawn or sketched out the necessary VRA districts, the “ripples” will touch every corner of the state. Consequently, it would make sense for the AIRC to start with this criterion.

The AIRC has already received “racially polarized voting analysis” for six counties in Arizona.  This data exposes racially polarized voting patterns that must inform the commission’s boundary drawing for VRA districts in these areas.

The criterion of equal population across districts is important, but where it can have some variation — for instance, a gap of up to 10% between the most and least populous legislative districts — it can permit the commission to take smaller communities of interest into consideration. This range has been supported by court decisions, but there have been complaints about this from the political right.

On the other hand, the Navajo Nation has informed the AIRC of its desire to use this discretion to maintain their electoral power in what is now legislative District 7. This is going to be critical for the final maps to be fair, and it should be a central consideration from the start.

Next, the AIRC may choose to use county or city boundaries, or geographic features, such as Mingus Mountain, as rough approximations to delineate shared communities of interest. In highly dense communities, “micro” testimony like that provided by Equality Arizona could be used to best inform boundary decisions. Equality Arizona has provided maps of specific neighborhoods in Maricopa, Pima and Coconino counties where the LGBTQ communities are united and share health, safety, commercial and cultural concerns. The AIRC would be wise to trust these “micro” testimonies and others like them.

The criterion of competitiveness has sometimes been described as secondary, based on the phrasing in the Arizona Constitution that it should be considered “where to do so would create no significant detriment to other goals.” But the other goals have similar limitations, described as “where practicable.” And as mapping consultant Doug Johnson has explained, competitiveness is viewed by the courts as having equal weight to the others.

Most of the criteria provide conflicting constraints, and it is the AIRC’s responsibility to find the best balance using each of the criteria, where appropriate, to reconcile competing objectives. But encouraging the drawing of boundaries for increased competition has strong benefits to democracy, as competing policy solutions can be debated in general elections for representation in districts resulting from these boundaries.

In our increasingly fragmented political world, uncompetitive districts can encourage candidates to appeal to the most extreme elements in their electorate. To return to a competition of ideas, we will need to have a competition of candidates from different parties. The public must emphasize that competitive districts be “favored” as stated in Proposition 106, to the greatest extent possible.

Finally, transparency is critical. AIRC Chairwoman Erika Neuberg has expressed commitment to this regularly. Yet, public skepticism remains.  The frequent use of executive sessions and delays in responding to public records requests have both raised suspicions. Most of the public believes the AIRC is doing a good enough job under difficult circumstances and is acting in good faith.

Going forward, these are inadequate measures.  The U.S. Department of Justice recently issued guidance that states clearly that the AIRC is responsible for both impact and intent, a point that has likely been explained by legal counsel. The only record that counts at this point is the one created in public, giving direction and rationale for the AIRC’s direction to the mappers towards creating new fair and competitive districts.

The commissioners have volunteered for a difficult task, made more difficult by our political polarization that has even politicized, and now threatens, public health. It cannot be minimized. The volume of public criticism derives from the importance of the task and the consequences of success. Or failure. Every Arizonan deserves the opportunity that comes from fair and equal representation. For the next decade.

The AIRC has been given this power, but it is up to an attentive public to ensure that they use it wisely.

The post AIRC must draw fair districts that properly balance criteria, including competitiveness appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Legislative control may hang in the balance as redistricting rekindles competitiveness fight

As the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission draws the state’s new congressional and legislative maps, the debate over competitiveness is once again moving to the forefront.  The decennial battle over competitiveness at the AIRC is fraught with partisan overtones. The stakes are high for both parties, especially when it comes to the legislative districts that the […] The post Legislative control may hang in the balance as redistricting rekindles competitiveness fight appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Armed with the public’s thoughts, Redistricting Commission set to start making maps

When the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission meets on Monday to make its first changes to its grid maps, it will do so armed with the concerns and desires of dozens of people who attended a series of recent meetings to make recommendations about how the state’s new legislative and congressional districts should look. The grid […] The post Armed with the public’s thoughts, Redistricting Commission set to start making maps appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

In first moves to draw political maps, Arizona redistricting panel eyes major changes

On their long-awaited first day of mapmaking, the five members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission proposed a raft of changes that would be dramatic departures from the current congressional and legislative districts. The commissioners met at Phoenix City Council chambers on Monday, the first of two consecutive days of meetings, to make their first […] The post In first moves to draw political maps, Arizona redistricting panel eyes major changes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Fair and balanced maps matter

The ongoing redistricting efforts will affect our state for the next decade. Our voting districts may change due to the results of the 2020 Census. Voting maps have historically been developed in secrecy but benchmarks should be used in their creation. Benchmarks are standards against which the mapping process should be compared to.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
H.l. Mencken
Arizona Mirror

Tribes may get less voice in new congressional district

Navajo and other Native American voters could find they have less say in who represents them in Arizona’s sprawling, northernmost congressional district, which has traditionally been among the most competitive in the state. As the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission spent its second day adjusting the lines on preliminary maps, several commissioners raised the possibility that […] The post Tribes may get less voice in new congressional district appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Education advocates file signatures to force vote on Ducey’s tax cuts in 2022

Education advocacy groups on Tuesday filed hundreds of thousands of signatures to block Gov. Doug Ducey’s sweeping income tax cuts, the largest in state history, from going into effect and forcing a public vote on them.  For that to actually happen, at least 118,823 of the 215,787 signatures the Invest in Arizona coalition submitted on […] The post Education advocates file signatures to force vote on Ducey’s tax cuts in 2022 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
INCOME TAX
Montana Standard

Guest view: Montanans deserve fair districts

For the first time in thirty years, Montanans will have the opportunity to elect two members of Congress. The Districting and Apportionment Commission is currently taking testimony on nine different proposals for congressional district lines that will stand for the next decade. In July, the Commission adopted mandatory criteria and state goals to meet our Montana and United States Constitutional mandates ensuring one person, one vote.
MONTANA STATE
themissouritimes.com

Fair Maps Missouri launches legislative, congressional map competition

It’s a cartographer contest! The Fair Maps Missouri Coalition has put together a competition for Missourians to draw their own congressional and legislative maps in a redistricting rencounter. The Fair Maps MO 2021 Mapping Contest is open to individuals or groups. Participants will use a map-drawing tool hosted by the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airc#Vra
Arizona Mirror

‘Climate change is fundamentally altering the Colorado River’: States, tribes grapple with drought

States in the Colorado River Basin are adjusting to the reality that their rights outstrip the available water by nearly one-third, state and tribal leaders told a congressional panel Friday. The situation is likely only to worsen as the climate changes, leaving states and tribes in competition for their most vital resource. Representatives from the […] The post ‘Climate change is fundamentally altering the Colorado River’: States, tribes grapple with drought appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COLORADO STATE
ravallirepublic.com

Congressional district need to reflect competitiveness

When the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission adopted criteria and goals for dividing Montana into two Congressional Districts it included a goal of considering competitiveness in its decision-making. That made sense, for history is very clear: Montana, over the years, has been competitive between the two major parties. It is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Redistricting commission eyes successor to 9th Congressional District

A congressional district that was among the most controversial flashpoints of the last redistricting process a decade ago may be largely recreated with little dispute. The Arizona Redistricting Commission proposed a host of major changes as it adjusted the latest iterations of its congressional and legislative districts at a day-long meeting at the Sheraton Phoenix […] The post Redistricting commission eyes successor to 9th Congressional District appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Arizona Mirror

Redistricting panel decides contours of northern congressional district

Arizona’s northern congressional district that includes the Navajo Nation and numerous other tribes won’t include Mohave County, leaving it with a solid GOP advantage but not overwhelmingly Republican. And the new district potentially sets up a contest between moderate Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran and Republican Paul Gosar, a Republican who has become the darling of […] The post Redistricting panel decides contours of northern congressional district appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Daily Advance

Judge switched parties week after appointment

The 1st Judicial District’s newest judge switched her political party registration from Democrat to Republican one week after being appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and one day after she was sworn in. District Court Judge Jennifer Karpowicz Bland switched parties on Sept. 3, according to Dare County Board of...
U.S. POLITICS
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: The most obese state in America is also the most religious

Many individuals around the world, including those in the United States, identify as religious. Although there are many different religions, the majority of them are based on the belief in a higher power. Some parts of the world are extremely religious, while others are not. Some states in the United States are more religious than others.
Fox News

Terry McAuliffe abruptly ends interview, tells local Virginia reporter 'You should've asked better questions'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe cut his interview short with a local Virginia TV station and scolded the reporter for not asking "better questions." WJLA 7News reporter Nick Minock conducted interviews with the former governor and his GOP rival Glenn Youngkin, sharing highlights on-air while releasing the full interviews and transcripts online.
VIRGINIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona expects 1,600 Afghan evacuees to arrive through March

The federal government has notified Arizona that it should expect 1,610 Afghan evacuees to arrive through the end of March, according to the state Department of Economic Security.  DES administers the Arizona Refugee Resettlement Program, which partners with the federal government to service refugees as they adjust to making Arizona their new home. The people […] The post Arizona expects 1,600 Afghan evacuees to arrive through March appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

“Pseudo Satellite” plane completes test in Arizona desert, worries privacy advocates

A new breed of aircraft that flies in the stratosphere just completed a set of tests in the Arizona desert, breaking new records and worrying privacy advocates about what the aircraft may hold for the future.  “There is rapid technological progress on a lot of different fronts that has implications for privacy and surveillance and […] The post “Pseudo Satellite” plane completes test in Arizona desert, worries privacy advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again.

More than 44.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of them, over 715,000 have died. But what about the millions who lived? Have they fully recovered? According to new research, perhaps not. We often talk about the symptoms of a disease as the immediate impacts such as a […] The post Think a mild case of COVID-19 is no big deal? Think again. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

927
Followers
389
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy