Pulled Pork, memory games, and more tailgate week

The inspiration for this next-level recipe started innocently enough. The result? Genius. "I was making nachos for football Sunday and someone (hubby) had eaten all the tortilla chips," Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments tells FOX News."Potato chips were the only option, and have since become my favorite version of nachos. Make your own pulled pork quick in a pressure cooker or grab a pre-sauced tub at the store, and this tasty and impressive plate comes together in a jiffy." If you have any leftover potato chip crumbs, try Formicola’s Potato Chip Chocolate Chip Cookies and worry about working out tomorrow. Bon appétit!

