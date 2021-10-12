CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pulled Pork, memory games, and more tailgate week

MyStateline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePulled pork makes the best tailgate week food, so make sure to have some for your calendar task! Tomorrow’s is to do a memory game, and remember to tune in at 5:30pm for more tailgate week!

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
mlivingnews.com

Carolina Pulled Pork

We have a friend who loves comforting food and after 1 ½ years of Covid, we succeeded in getting her to visit for dinner. Noticing the pork shoulder stored in our freezer made the dinner selection easy – Carolina Pulled Pork. This easy meal requires about 4 hours of mostly...
RECIPES
ABC Action News

Celebrating National Pulled Pork Day

In honor of National Pulled Pork Day (October 12), Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef of famed New York restaurant, known for its smoky barbecue recipes, Pig Beach joins us to showcase some delicious pulled pork recipes that are super easy for all home chefs around the country. Pig Beach is an...
RECIPES
600 ESPN El Paso

Top Ten Tailgate Treats for Game Day

Tired of the same boring bag of chips and jar of salsa someone picked up while filling up the car with gas? That same someone is also responsible for taking the last hot dogs and greasy sausage that were turning on the same gas station warmer since breakfast. Time to...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Delicious pulled pork dinner ideas that are quick and easy to make

National Pulled Pork Day is on October 12 and we're ready to celebrate it with quick and easy meals!. Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef of famed New York restaurant Pig Beach BBQ, partnered with Lloyd's BBQ to give us three great dinner ideas using Lloyd's Pig Beach Pulled Pork:. Lloyd’s Pig...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Memory Game#Tailgate#Food Drink
okcfox.com

The Perfect Pulled Pork Sandwich with Head Country BBQ

No tailgating experience is complete with out some good grub, and that's a guarantee with Head Country BBQ! Today we are joined by CR Head with pit master secrets to perfecting you pulled pork sandwich. If you're trying to spice things up at your cookout, check out Head Country BBQ...
RECIPES
Fox News

Pulled pork potato chip nachos: Try the recipe

The inspiration for this next-level recipe started innocently enough. The result? Genius. "I was making nachos for football Sunday and someone (hubby) had eaten all the tortilla chips," Jessica Formicola from Savory Experiments tells FOX News."Potato chips were the only option, and have since become my favorite version of nachos. Make your own pulled pork quick in a pressure cooker or grab a pre-sauced tub at the store, and this tasty and impressive plate comes together in a jiffy." If you have any leftover potato chip crumbs, try Formicola’s Potato Chip Chocolate Chip Cookies and worry about working out tomorrow. Bon appétit!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 59

Pulling Pork with Rackz BBQ

INDIANAPOLIS – Today is National Pulled Pork Day, and Rackz BBQ Pit Master, John Ray, joins Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to showcase the restaurant’s best-sellers! Love BBQ? Check them out in Carmel at 5790 E. Main St., Suite 140! More information at www.rackzbbqindy.com.
CARMEL, IN
WKRC

Breakfast for early game tailgating

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 is teaming up with local companies to bring you elite grilling for the perfect tailgating experience. Tailgating with Local 12 is sponsored by Lehr's Prime Market, Wardway Fuels & Cappel's.
CINCINNATI, OH
Laredo Morning Times

Deal of the week: Perry's $40 three-course pork chop dinner

It's only Tuesday, but Perry's Steakhouse and Grill has us salivating for the weekend. San Antonio's Perry's location, at 15900 La Cantera Parkway, is offering a three-course Sunday dinner for $39 a person. The prix fixe menu includes a soup or salad, the "legendary" Perry's pork chop as an entree, and a dessert trio made up of vanilla bean crème brûlée, chocolate crunch, and seasonal cheesecake.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KATU.com

Lloyd's Barbecue Co. Pig Beach Pulled Pork

In honor of National Pulled Pork Day on October 12, enjoy authentic flavor without all the time and effort of making it yourself! Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef at Pig Beach, joined us to share a tasty partnership with Lloyd's Barbecue Company. For more information or to find the recipes Matt...
RESTAURANTS
Brit + Co

17 Game Day Recipes and DIY Ideas for Your Next Tailgate

Tailgates are back, baby! From the cookouts and competition to having an excuse to wear a game-day outfit, tailgating is a ton of fun. We've got some healthy game day recipes and fun tailgate DIY ideas that will make your next game better than ever. Your traditional hot dog just...
RECIPES
steamykitchen.com

Fall Favorites Memory Game

You may have recently seen that we have launched a custom Memory Game to play on Steamy Kitchen for not only fun but also to test out and practice our cognition and memory!. The original memory game featured some of our favorite recipes, the dogs, family and myself! We are excited to announce that we are soon to be able to launch different themes featuring your own photos!
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Pulled pork sandwiches. Essentially just knee-wobblingly tender, ridiculously rich pulled pork and a crisp, tangy slaw in a convenient hand-to-mouth delivery system. Adapted from Dirk Koppes | The Big Green Egg Book | Andrews McMeel, 2015. We confess that...
RECIPES
pauladeenmagazine.com

Pulled Pork Nachos

Tender pulled pork, melted cheese, Sweet and Sour Coleslaw, and pickled jalapeños sit on a bed of tasty pork rinds to create a unique and oh-so satisfying meal that will undoubtedly be your favorite nachos of all time. Pulled Pork Nachos. Serves: 6 to 8. Ingredients. 2 (3.25-ounce) bags pork...
RECIPES
feastmagazine.com

In Kansas City, Little Butter Bakery specializes in pastry boxes filled with hand pies, pork buns, cookies and more

It all started with focaccia bread – and lots of it. That was what Kelsey Earl decided to make and sell at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to keep busy and help feed both herself and her friends in the restaurant industry who had also lost their jobs when the world closed down last year. Realizing she liked being her own boss and setting her own hours, she went all in this year and launched her own cottage baking company, Little Butter Bakery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Road & Track

15 Must-Have Tailgating Supplies for Doing Game Day Like a Pro

Whether you’re tailgating with other families before your kid’s softball tournament or hanging with your pals in the parking lot pre-kickoff, there are essential supplies you’ll want to bring along for a fun, successful gathering. Grilling is likely part of the plan, which means thinking about where you’ll serve the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy