If you haven’t completed your Halloween menu yet, you’re going to want to add this. We’ve found a seriously easy 3-ingredient snack that is too adorable not to share. These spooky Baked String Cheese Mummies from Sargento use refrigerated crescent rolls, Sargento string cheese (or whatever brand you have on hand) and food coloring to create spooky yet cute mummies. You can serve them alone or with a side of marinara sauce and, if you choose to, use a food coloring marker to add eyes.

RECIPES ・ 10 HOURS AGO