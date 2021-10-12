Florida Panthers’ Power Play is Going to be Dangerous This Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins had another solid season last year as they finished tied with the Capitals for first place in the East Division. The season came to a screeching halt when they lost to the Islanders in six games in the first round of the playoffs. Pittsburgh has high hopes of another run this year and they got off to a good start by beating Tampa Bay on the road 6-2. Now they will look to complete the Florida two-step with a win over a solid Panthers team. Pittsburgh was 2nd in the league in scoring last year and it looks like the offense will be strong again, but we do have to note that three of the goals they scored were empty-netters.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO