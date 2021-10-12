CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Panthers' Power Play is Going to be Dangerous This Season

By Joey Ganzi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNear the end of last season, Florida’s man advantage struggled mightily after the loss of defenseman Aaron Ekblad for the rest of the season. Even with a power-play specialist in Keith Yandle last season, it just couldn’t get done. However, this upcoming season, it’s going to look very different from last season. With the addition of offensive firepower in Sam Reinhart, and the return of Ekblad, the Panthers’ power play is going to be one of the strongest in the NHL.

