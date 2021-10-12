Tunes for Tuesday

ARTY is one of dance music’s rare gems, and for good reason, he consistently produces, and releases good music. If you’ve been in the dance music scene for an extended amount of time, I’m sure you’ve heard of the Russian phenom. If not, he has a discography worth digging into, and getting lost in, which I highly recommend doing. Recently, he’s released tunes such as ‘One Night Away‘, and more recently, ‘Fight For‘. Today, we bring you a new tune from the Russian DJ, musician and producer, titled ‘Live For’. If you’re a fan of ARTY, you’re going to want to check this one out.

