New voting legislation responds to past election issues, claims Rep. Conklin

Pam Priscoe, Chris Wacha and Ron Mueller are the three candidates running for two seats on the Verona Board of Education on Tuesday, November 2. To help readers to get to know the candidates, listed here in order of their place on the ballot, MyVeronaNJ interviewed all three via Zoom last week. There were four questions that were the same for all of the candidates, and another four that were specific to an individual candidate’s background, platform or public positions. You can read each candidate’s response to all eight questions on the pages below, which also include ways to learn more about them on the web and social media. In in the coming days, MyVeronaNJ.com will be grouping the candidates’ response to each of the common questions in an easy-to-read format:

VERONA, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO