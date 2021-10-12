New voting legislation responds to past election issues, claims Rep. Conklin
State College -- New voting legislation has reached the state legislature in direct response to voting issues brought to light by the 2020 general election. Rep. Scott Conklin proposed the legislation on Monday, claiming that it would improve voting and voter access across Pennsylvania. As a former Centre County Commissioner and election board chair, Rep. Conklin said he is well aware of many of the issues local election officials ran into in the unprecedented 2020 general election.www.atchisonglobenow.com
Comments / 0