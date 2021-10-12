CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry and Izzy Judd reveal baby name

KXLY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry and Izzy Judd have named their baby Lockie. The McFly drummer and his wife welcomed their third child into the world on Monday (11.10.21) and the 37-year-old violinist revealed their son’s full name as she shared a series of images of their older children, Lola, five, and four-year-old Kit meeting their brother for the first time as they brought the tot home from hospital.

www.kxly.com

