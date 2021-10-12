Marshall men’s soccer jumps to No. 3 in national rankings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The national reigning champs Marshall men’s soccer jumped from number five to the number three spot in the national rankings today.

This jump comes after a 3-NIL shutout against Florida Atlantic; and that shutout marked the Herd’s fifth consecutive clean sheet, tying the program record.

So safe to say this squad is on a roll; next they host UAB, this Saturday, at 7 o’clock at Hoops Family Field.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.