BOSTON (CBS) — If the Boston Red Sox took Carlos Correa’s home run celebration personally in Game 1, then manager Alex Cora does not want anybody to know about it. Cora — who was the Astros’ bench coach in 2017 when they won the World Series, and who managed Correa in the World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico — hasn’t said anything to fan any flames before or during this ALCS against his old employer. And based on his reaction to a move from Eduardo Rodriguez on Monday night, he wants to keep things as quiet as possible. Rodriguez retired Correa to...

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO