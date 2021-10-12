CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County asks residents to register for ‘CodeRED’ to receive emergency alerts, notifications

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xJYG_0cPIWWm400

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Regional 9-1-1 will launch a drill of the county’s alert and warning system on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. The warning is intended to test the County’s alert and warning system.

CodeRED sends important messages to residents, businesses, and visitors within Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties in the event of emergency situations or critical community alerts.

In order to receive the alert, users need to register with CodeRED.

Ways to register:

  • Text SCR911 to 99411
  • Download the CodeRED app

    • Watch the video below to see how CodeRED works.

    For more information on how to use CodeRED, visit the county website here.

Monterey County parents take part in statewide school walkout

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Dozens of parents opposing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate participated in a statewide school walkout by keeping their children at home. “We are the parents, we're making the decisions, the government is not in charge of our children," said Marialise Lombardo. Lombardo and other parents gathered in Carmel to discuss options with The post Monterey County parents take part in statewide school walkout appeared first on KION546.
Diaper Distribution Days for families with special needs in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Pre-registration is currently closed for Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Special Kids Connect's Diaper Distribution Days. Families can still join on a first-come, first-served basis from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on the following days: Saturday, Oct. 16 Greenfield Community Center 1251 Oak Ave. Greenfield, CA 93927 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post Diaper Distribution Days for families with special needs in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
California adults will be able to enroll parents in their health insurance plan

CALIFORNIA (KION) California has become the first state to allow certain adult children to enroll their parents in its health insurance plan. The California Governor signed the Parental Health Care Act into law this week and it will go into effect in 2023. Experts believe this will allow more undocumented people to now have access The post California adults will be able to enroll parents in their health insurance plan appeared first on KION546.
