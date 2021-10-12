Tyga Arrested for Domestic Violence After Girlfriend Accuses Him of Assault

Camaryn Swanson accused Tyga of domestic violence after things allegedly got physical between the two following their break up. Tyga, 31, has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson. Per TMZ, 22-year-old Camaryn claims that the rapper hit her after she arrived at his home at 3 a.m. on Monday, October 11. Camaryn was reportedly “intoxicated” and “was shouting” at Tyga’s doorstep, so he let her inside. At some point afterwards, Tyga allegedly physically struck Camaryn. She was picked up from the home by her mother, according to TMZ, and she later shared photos of her alleged bruises from the incident on her Instagram Stories.

