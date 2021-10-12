Tyga Arrested for Domestic Violence After Girlfriend Accuses Him of Assault
Rapper Tyga was Arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday morning, after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault. According to PEOPLE, Tyga — whose real name is Michael Stevenson — was booked by the L.A.P.D. and then later released. The rapper was allegedly involved in an incident that took place earlier in the day. While the department had no comments for PEOPLE, the outlet noted that Tyga posted a $50,000 bail for release. He has a court date set for Feb. 8.popculture.com
