Family of Michael Craig, Gresham man fatally shot by Chicago police, seeks body camera footage

The family of a man who was shot and killed by Chicago police last week is demanding to see body camera footage of his death.

Micheal Craig was shot and killed on Oct. 4 in Gresham by Chicago police responding to a reported domestic disturbance. Police at the time reported an altercation between a man and a woman, but Craig's family said he was the victim of domestic violence after being stabbed by his wife.

Attorney Michael Oppenheimer asked police to release body cam footage, which he said will show that Craig was not posing a threat.

"Did he in fact grab the knife from her and then they shot him? Did she have the knife and then they shot the wrong person?" Oppenheimer said. "I fear that the police are being unusually silent in this case because they made him a victim again."

Craig's family gathered Monday in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street, where he was killed.

Craig's son, Patrick Jenkins, said his father was a kind, soft-spoken man with a big heart who was well-known in his Gresham neighborhood.

"If it was anything outside, he would pick it up," Jenkins said. "If he saw you with groceries, he'd help you. If you were crying, he'd ask what for."

Jenkins said Craig and his wife had been married several years and had a previous incident in which she stabbed him several times. He added that Craig stayed with her because they have a 7-year-old son.

"He wanted to help her and keep their family together," Jenkins said.

Chicago police have not responded to repeated requests for a comment on this case.