Cowboy Bebop Anime Coming to Netflix Ahead of Live-Action Series

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboy Bebop's anime will be coming to Netflix ahead of the new live-action series' debut! Fans have been highly curious about the new Netflix produced live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop ever since it was first announced to be in the works, and have been even more curious about it since Netflix revealed the first look of it in motion. Not only does the opening theme sequence for the new Netflix series reference the original, but it also made it stick out all the more that fans can't really stream the original Cowboy Bebop anime with the service just yet.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

