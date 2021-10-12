One of a Kind Burger Drive-Thru with a Twist Opens this Week in Kingston
Let’s face it. Everybody loves the convenience of a drive-thru. You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your car, and that’s pretty appealing. There are very few totally local drive-thrus here in the Hudson Valley, and hardly any drive-thrus at all where you can get a great burger that everybody can enjoy. Even those who don’t eat meat. So, when you can get a non-chain local drive-thru where you can get burgers for everyone, it’s like striking gold.hudsonvalleypost.com
