CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Texas man threatens to shoot doctor over ‘wonder drug’ — COVID vaccines, feds say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Lexington Herald-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man is accused of sending a threatening message to a prominent out-of state doctor — a known “vocal advocate” of COVID-19 vaccines — over the shot. Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey was indicted by a federal grand jury in Baltimore, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday after his arrest.

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

Texas Man, 51, Charged In Maryland For Threatening Doctor Who Publicly Supported The COVID-19 Vaccine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Texas man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening messages to a Maryland doctor who publicly supported the COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Tuesday. Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, faces federal charges of threats transmitted by interstate communication related to a threatening message. According to the indictment, on July 12, 2020, Harris sent a threat from his cell phone to the doctor alleging threats that included violent statements such as “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t .… I can’t wait for the shooting to start.” “We take seriously threats and intimidation, and this charge makes clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally,” said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those making such threats.” If convicted, Harris faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. He is due to appear in court on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in Plano, Texas.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Covid#Feds#Race#District Court
Herald-Dispatch

Ohio man sentenced in federal drug case

HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to federal prison after selling less than a gram of a heroin mixture to a confidential informant in Huntington last year. Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said Maurice Lavelle Miller, 31, of Ohio, was sentenced Monday to serve a seven-month prison sentence after previously having pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin. As part of his plea, he admitted to selling eight-tenths of a gram of heroin Feb. 25, 2019, to a confidential informant at a Davis Street home in Huntington.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBCMontana

Hospital: Public officials threaten doctors over COVID care

HELENA, Mont. — A Montana hospital says three public officials threatened to use their positions to force doctors and nurses to use ivermectin to treat a patient with COVID-19. Officials with the St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena did not name the elected officials, but the office of Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen confirmed he participated in a conference call with hospital executives last week after a family said the hospital refused to treat her with ivermectin and didn't allow family members to see her.
HELENA, MT
KOAT 7

Sheryl Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 criminal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Court documents show former lawmaker and Albuquerque Public School employee,Sheryl Williams Stapleton, has been indicted by a grand jury. Documents show Stapleton has been indicted on 28 criminal charges, including money laundering and racketeering. The former New Mexico House majority leader is accused of using her position...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy