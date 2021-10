Tombo Milliken, Tom Milliken, and Nelson Weston III of NAI Columbia represented the seller in the following: the sale of 479 +/- acres surrounding Oak Hills Golf Course in Richland County, which sold for $1,050,000; in the sale of 1.14 acres on Two Notch Road for $496,584, which will be the new location for Express Car Wash; in the sale of 11.59 acres on Old Dunbar Road and I-26 in Lexington County to TEC Equipment Rental for $350,000; in the sale of four transactions throughout the Horrell Hill area of Richland County totaling in 52 +/- acres that will be used for Country Estates.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO