TABLE-Japan factory mood hits lowest since April on virus drag - Reuters Tankan

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Click for main story) TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers were the least optimistic in six months in October as they suffered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and automakers' output cuts, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists. Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey: 2022 2021 JAN (f'cast) OCT SEP AUG JUL JUN MAY =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS (+14) +16 +18 +33 +25 +22 +21 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Materials) (+13) +12 +18 +34 +18 +13 +14 - Textiles/paper (0) -25 -27 0 -17 -25 -25 - Chemicals (+23) +36 +44 +72 +44 +53 +53 - Oil refinery/ceramics (+33) +22 +22 +33 +22 +13 +17 - Steel/nonferrous metals (-8) 0 +16 0 +9 -25 -9 (Manufactured products) (+15) +19 +19 +31 +29 +27 +24 - Food (+9) +18 +7 0 +9 0 0 - Metal products/machinery (+26) +34 +39 +53 +43 +45 +34 - Electric machinery (+14) +36 +14 +28 +19 +35 +37 - Autos/transport equipment (0) -31 -14 +34 +46 +30 +16 - Precision machinery/others(+20) +20 +27 +16 +17 +12 +15 =============================================================== NON-MANUFACTURERS (+14) -1 -2 +5 -3 0 +2 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Real estate/construction (-13) -13 -4 +5 +5 0 0 - Retail/wholesale (+19) -3 -3 +9 0 -5 -6 - Wholesalers (+27) +11 +17 +6 +6 +5 -5 - Retailers (+11) -16 -22 +11 -5 -22 -9 - Information/communications(+54) +46 +50 +27 +36 +60 +60 - Transport/utility (+29) +24 +5 +10 0 +5 +12 - Other services (0) -30 -28 -15 -32 -25 -19 =============================================================== *** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN *** =============================================================== MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ --------------------------------------------------------------- JAN 2022 (forecast) (+14) - (+14) - DEC 2021 - (+14) - (+3) NOV - - - - OCT +16 - -1 - SEP +18 +18 -2 +2 AUG +33 - +5 - JUL +25 - -3 - JUN +22 +14 0 +1 MAY +21 - +2 - APR +13 - -3 - MAR +6 +5 -5 -1 FEB +3 - -7 - JAN -1 - -11 - DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5 NOV -13 - -13 - OCT -26 - -16 - SEP -29 -27 -18 -12 AUG -33 - -23 - JUL -44 - -26 - JUN -46 -34 -32 -17 MAY -44 - -36 - APR -30 - -23 - MAR -20 -8 -10 +8 FEB -5 - +15 - JAN -6 - +14 - DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20 NOV -9 - +12 - OCT -5 - +25 - SEP -7 +5 +19 +21 AUG -4 - +13 - JUL +3 - +25 - JUN +6 +7 +22 +23 MAY +12 - +27 - APR +8 - +24 - MAR +10 +12 +22 +21 FEB +13 - +22 - JAN +18 - +31 - ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tankan#Bank Of Japan#Tokyo#Japanese#The Bank Of Japan
