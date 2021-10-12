CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Japan manufacturers' mood drops to 6-month low in October - Reuters Tankan

By Daniel Leussink
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers have become less positive about business conditions whereas the service-sector outlook improved to a level not seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, showed the Reuters Tankan poll for October.

Manufacturers were the least optimistic in six months while service-sector mood remained in contraction, as Japan’s economy faces the impact of a global chip shortage and surging raw material costs.

The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) closely watched “tankan” quarterly survey, found confidence was likely to stay positive for manufacturers and rise sharply for non-manufacturers over the coming three months.

The poll of 503 big and mid-sized companies conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, of which 267 responded, showed a mixed picture, with some firms struggling to shake off pandemic drag while others were benefiting from strong global demand.

“While business hasn’t returned to what it was before the coronavirus, the worst of the pandemic is over and conditions are on a recovery trend,” said a manager at a precision machinery maker.

The Reuters Tankan sentiment index for manufacturers fell to 16 in October from 18 a month earlier - its lowest since April - while the service index rose to minus 1 from minus 2.

(For a detailed table of the results, click)

The BOJ's latest tankan business survey for July-September, released this month, showed here big manufacturers' business mood improved for a fifth consecutive quarter with manufacturers perking up on robust global demand.

The Reuters Tankan showed firms were suffering from surging raw material and energy prices, which are pressuring corporate profit margins in the world’s third-largest economy.

“Spending on food is starting to slow,” a manager at a food manufacturer wrote in the survey.

“While raw material prices are surging, it’s not being reflected in sales prices as consumers’ deflationary mindset remains strong.”

Japan's wholesale rate of inflation hit here a 13-year high in September as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs, BOJ data showed on Tuesday, posing a risk for the economic outlook.

The Reuters Tankan showed the global chip and parts shortage weighed heavily on manufacturers’ business conditions, especially among automakers, with the autos/transport equipment sector reading dropping to -31 in October from -14 in September.

“Demand for semiconductor-related products is strong but we’re being impacted by production cuts at car companies and firms making factory machinery,” said a manager at a rubber manufacturer.

Others, such as steel makers, also said they were seeing orders decrease due to the semiconductor shortage. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan's Sept exports rise more than expected

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports grew faster than expected in September to post a seventh straight month of double-digit growth, an encouraging sign for the economy as pandemic-led global supply chain snags threaten to derail a fragile recovery. The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China c.bank injects 100 bln yuan via reverse repos

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s central bank increased its short-term fund injection on Wednesday by offering 100 billion yuan ($15.67 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) attributed the move to countering factors including tax payments and government bond issuance in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China raises $4 bln in U.S. dollar bond deal

HONG KONG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China has finalised its U.S. dollar bond issuance to raise $4 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The pricing for the deal was set at Treasuries plus 6 basis points for the three-year tranche, 12 basis points for five years, 23 basis points for 10 years and 53 basis points for the 30-year tranche. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bank Of Japan#Japanese#Reuters Tankan#The Bank Of Japan
Reuters

Yuan strengthens after China sets firmest mid-point in 4 months

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China’s yuan strengthened against the dollar in early trading on Wednesday after the central bank set the strongest mid-point for the Chinese currency in four months. The People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s mid-point at 6.4069 per dollar, the firmest level since June 11.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan's export growth slows; import costs weigh on recovery hopes

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s export growth weakened to its slowest in seven months in September, while a surge in imports added to worries that pandemic-led global supply chain snags could derail a fragile economic recovery. The data will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise when it releases fresh...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China keeps lending benchmark LPR unchanged for 18th month

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China maintained its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household loans for an 18th month at its October fixing on Wednesday, matching market expectations. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.85%. The five-year LPR remained at 4.65%. Nineteen traders and analysts, or...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Yen skids to four-year low as stocks rally with Treasury yields

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. bonds drove currencies on Wednesday, with a rise in long-term rates pushing the dollar to an almost four-year high on the yen, but a decline in shorter-dated yields putting it on the back foot against most other major peers. The dollar and yen were also under...
MARKETS
Reuters

China Jan-Sept FDI up 19.6% y/y in yuan terms

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first nine months of the year jumped 19.6% from the same period last year to 859.51 billion yuan ($134.7 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.3822 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Stella Qiu, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asian shares advance on earnings optimism, yen slips to 4-yr low

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares advanced and U.S. long-dated bond yields edged up to a five-month high on Wednesday on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings while the yen slipped to a four-year low on the dollar. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8% while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies firm, Malaysian ringgit leads gains

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0153 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.460 114.36 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3445 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 27.875 27.935 +0.22 Korean won 1177.000 1178.7 +0.14 Baht 33.440 33.31 -0.39 Peso 50.760 50.8 +0.08 Rupee 75.340 75.34 0.00 Ringgit 4.150 4.1695 +0.47 Yuan 6.392 6.3821 -0.15 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.460 103.24 -9.80 Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.70 Taiwan dlr 27.875 28.483 +2.18 Korean won 1177.000 1086.20 -7.71 Baht 33.440 29.96 -10.41 Peso 50.760 48.01 -5.42 Rupee 75.340 73.07 -3.02 Ringgit 4.150 4.0200 -3.13 Yuan 6.392 6.5283 +2.14 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
Reuters

Micron to build $7 bln plant in Japan's Hiroshima - report

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. chip supplier Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) is set to invest 800 billion yen ($6.99 billion) in building a new factory in Hiroshima, western Japan, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Wednesday. Micron's plant is likely to specialise in DRAM memory chips which are widely...
BUSINESS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Food manufacturers report sharpest month-on-month price increases

Food and drink manufacturers reported the sharpest month-on-month price increases, as input cost inflation neared record highs, according to the latest Lloyds Bank UK Recovery Tracker. According to the tracker, the rate of input cost inflation during September was the second highest in its history, as energy prices spiked and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

China’s economic growth sank in the latest quarter a a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The world’s second-largest economy grew by 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 7.9%, government data showed Monday.Factory production, retail sales and investment in construction and other fixed assets all weakened.Construction an industry that supports millions of jobs, has slowed since regulators tightened control last year over borrowing by developers.One of the biggest, Evergrande Group, is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars owed to bondholders. That has fueled fears about the health of other developers, though economists say the threat to global financial markets is small.Manufacturing also was hampered in September by power cuts imposed by some major provinces to avoid exceeding official efficiency goals.Private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlook this for China though they still expect about 8%, which would be among the world’s strongest.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Japan cuts export view for first time in seven months in October

Japanese government downgraded its view on exports for the first time in seven months in October, the government said in its monthly report released on Friday after approval by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet. "The economy continues to pick up but the pace of recovery is slowing.”. "The effect of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy