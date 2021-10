CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement and some community groups across eastern Iowa say they’re seeing an increase in domestic abuse over the last year. At a Youth Services and Public Safety meeting in September, Cedar Rapids police reported seeing a 17% increase in domestic abuse through the end of August in 2021. Programs that help domestic abuse victims say there could be several factors to that increase, including stressors coming from the pandemic.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO