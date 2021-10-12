CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 14:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-12 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow occuring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...10 PM today to 10 PM Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow accumulations expected along the Alaskan Highway. Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities at times. Snow will taper off this evening, with another 1 to 2 inches inch of accumulation between now and 10 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 00:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts near Lonetree and Robertson. * WHERE...Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected on I-80 from the Evanston area east to the Uinta County line and other roads through the county. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Weston .A storm system will move quickly across the region late today and tonight, exiting Wednesday morning. Snow will continue to develop this afternoon and early evening across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with rain changing to snow across the western South Dakota plains tonight. Snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across southern portions of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with locally higher amounts possible. Elsewhere, amounts of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected. Some higher amounts are possible across areas to the east and southeast of the Black Hills where a heavier band or two of snowfall could develop late tonight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. For northern Campbell County, total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches, highest amounts generally in the Gillette area and along the Interstate 90 Corridor. Across much of Weston County, amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Green River Basin Foothills and Upper Green River Basin. * WHEN...Through Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Slick roads will make travel hazardous during the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to fall along US 189 from Big Piney/Marbleton to Daniel.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Campbell WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Green River Basin, Upper Green River Basin Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 08:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Upper Wind River Basin near Dubois. * WHEN...Through Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, due to snow covered and slick roads.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-20 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Sheridan; Western Cherry WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to 4 inches. Some locally higher amounts possible in the Pine Ridge of northern Sheridan county and far northwestern Cherry county. * WHERE...Sheridan and Western Cherry Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CHERRY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Laramie Valley; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie Range. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Villalba by NWS

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Villalba by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niobrara County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Hermosa Foot Hills, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 14:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Hermosa Foot Hills; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The Custer County Plains, the Southern Meade County Plains, the Hermosa Foot Hills, the Rapid City area and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-20 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, mainly above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Dawes and northern Sioux County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
DAWES COUNTY, NE

