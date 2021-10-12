Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Campbell; Weston .A storm system will move quickly across the region late today and tonight, exiting Wednesday morning. Snow will continue to develop this afternoon and early evening across northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with rain changing to snow across the western South Dakota plains tonight. Snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across southern portions of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills, with locally higher amounts possible. Elsewhere, amounts of 1 to 4 inches are generally expected. Some higher amounts are possible across areas to the east and southeast of the Black Hills where a heavier band or two of snowfall could develop late tonight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. For northern Campbell County, total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches, highest amounts generally in the Gillette area and along the Interstate 90 Corridor. Across much of Weston County, amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. * WHERE...Northern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 6 HOURS AGO